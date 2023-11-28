StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Textainer Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

