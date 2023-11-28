StockNews.com Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHGG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Chegg has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

