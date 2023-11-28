StockNews.com Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average of $132.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

