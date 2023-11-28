StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Up 25%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) traded up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 613,270 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 395% from the average session volume of 123,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Up 25.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.68.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

