Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is 626 Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

626 Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 11.9% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $292.44. 433,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.79 and a 200-day moving average of $282.77. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $226.16 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,733 shares of company stock worth $18,068,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

