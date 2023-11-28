Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.30. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 214 shares changing hands.
Studio City International Stock Up 5.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $594.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 66.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.59 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Studio City International
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.