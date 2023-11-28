Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.30. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 214 shares changing hands.

Studio City International Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $594.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 66.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Studio City International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

