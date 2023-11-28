Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 26,400.0% in November

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 26,400.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. 17,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,511. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Metal Mining
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.