Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 26,400.0% in November

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 26,400.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. 17,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,511. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

