Summit Financial LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.46. 98,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,200. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

