Summit Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after buying an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.58. 1,179,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,295 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,879. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

