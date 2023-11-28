Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,806 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $192.33.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

