Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,419 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

PAYX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.33. 403,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

