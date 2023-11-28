Summit Financial LLC Boosts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. 11,587,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,397,852. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

