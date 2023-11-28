Summit Financial LLC Buys 1,145 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,917. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $52.69. 1,843,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,197,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.