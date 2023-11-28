Summit Financial LLC Buys 1,468 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 208.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.5 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.31.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

