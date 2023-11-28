Summit Financial LLC Buys 465 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XOP stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.17. 1,167,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,082. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.30. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $114.16 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

