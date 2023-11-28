Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,024 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,381. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $90.95.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

