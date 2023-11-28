Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AEP traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,713. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

