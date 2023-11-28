Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,427,000 after buying an additional 195,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after buying an additional 124,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.53.

Clorox Trading Up 1.0 %

CLX stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.13. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

