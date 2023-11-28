Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 219,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 147,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,030. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

