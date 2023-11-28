Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,188,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.42. 129,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,624. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

