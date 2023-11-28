Summit Financial LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,610 shares of company stock worth $11,004,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.65. 481,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.