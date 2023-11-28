Summit Financial LLC Has $573,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DG traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $255.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average is $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

