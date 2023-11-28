Summit Financial LLC Has $573,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 116.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $127.45. The company had a trading volume of 497,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,801. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average is $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

