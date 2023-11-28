Summit Financial LLC Has $736,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Netflix by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Netflix by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $410.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

