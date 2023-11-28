Summit Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,378,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

