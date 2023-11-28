Summit Financial LLC Invests $443,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,319,000 after buying an additional 844,330 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,975,000 after buying an additional 257,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,342 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $57.79. 428,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.