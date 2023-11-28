Summit Financial LLC Invests $457,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

