Summit Financial LLC Invests $644,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vale by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 4,891,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,216,063. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

