Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,277 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 37.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the period.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Green Plains Stock Performance

GPRE stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 147,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.