Summit Financial LLC Purchases 8,240 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

