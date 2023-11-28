Summit Financial LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.89. 180,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

