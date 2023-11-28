Summit Financial LLC Sells 210 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after buying an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.54.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.43. The stock had a trading volume of 417,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average is $162.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

