Summit Financial LLC Sells 403 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,051,388. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.41. 830,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

