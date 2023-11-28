Summit Financial LLC Takes $556,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after buying an additional 122,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after buying an additional 697,612 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $138.16. The stock had a trading volume of 209,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.12. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

