Summit Financial LLC Takes $697,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,907 shares of company stock worth $7,207,407 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.15. The stock had a trading volume of 73,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $189.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.07 and its 200-day moving average is $171.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.