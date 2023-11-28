Summit Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,920. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

