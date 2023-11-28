Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Position Boosted by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,328 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 403.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 93,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SMMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 196,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,982. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

In related news, COO Manmeet Singh Soni purchased 2,976,190 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 83.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

