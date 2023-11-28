Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 7.1% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.90. 1,643,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,479,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

NOVA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,593,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after buying an additional 1,494,614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,805,000 after buying an additional 1,265,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after buying an additional 921,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,481,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 855,516 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

