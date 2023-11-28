SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $9.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SunOpta Stock Down 1.6 %
SunOpta stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.58. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.09.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.
