SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $9.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,748,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 437,740 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in SunOpta by 10,771.3% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,425 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 24.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 890,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 808,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.58. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

