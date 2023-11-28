Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 6%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 5,156,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 9,827,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Sunrun Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,754.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 6.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sunrun by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

