Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of SGC stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.43 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

