Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,303 shares of company stock valued at $549,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

