Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of EVOL stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
