Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.74 and last traded at $55.10. 1,088,713 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 883,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Symbotic Trading Down 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.68%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

