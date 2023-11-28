Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.76.

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 2,816,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,181. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 124.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 251.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 105,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 155.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

