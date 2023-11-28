Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.30. 1,203,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,967,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,746,000 after acquiring an additional 209,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after buying an additional 879,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after buying an additional 755,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,040,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

