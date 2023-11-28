Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Shares Up 16.5%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 109,810,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 31,628,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Trading Up 16.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65.

About Synergia Energy

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

