Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $153,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $540.35. The stock had a trading volume of 376,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,096. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $549.67.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.