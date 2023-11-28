Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Position Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,919 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 980,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,385,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,530,000 after purchasing an additional 768,621 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,843. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNV

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 197,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.