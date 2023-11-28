T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells $521,325.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.38. 3,088,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

